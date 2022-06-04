Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of MSA opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.62. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.10 and a twelve month high of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.34 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

