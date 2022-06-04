Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,189,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.90% of Commercial Metals worth $39,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 20,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $908,897.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,106. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

