Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 13,255 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.35% of Independent Bank Group worth $41,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. CWM LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

IBTX stock opened at $72.46 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.82 and a twelve month high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $376,292.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,663.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

