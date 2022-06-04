Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Gartner worth $40,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $266.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 239.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total transaction of $125,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,596 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,388.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,362 shares of company stock worth $1,696,678 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

