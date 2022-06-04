Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after acquiring an additional 33,537 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 900,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. Renewable Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

