Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 100,641 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 787,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 396,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,876 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,775,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 47,493 shares during the period. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

COTY stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.38.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sue Nabi acquired 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,288.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 137,692 shares of company stock worth $935,907 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Profile (Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.