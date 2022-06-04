Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.05 Million in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,749 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $36,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,971.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,618 shares of company stock worth $9,970,541 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

