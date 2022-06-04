Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 616,326 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 625.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,326 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $42,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirby by 108.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,869 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $1,171,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,258 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby during the third quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $40,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,107 shares of company stock valued at $510,058. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.66 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.21.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

