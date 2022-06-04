Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $45.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.28. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

