Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 679,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.65% of Genesco worth $43,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GCO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $802.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

