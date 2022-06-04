The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 283.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 226.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $5,864,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,589,895.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $97.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $207.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

