Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 17,101 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after buying an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after buying an additional 27,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after buying an additional 427,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,259,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Popular by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 756,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,049,000 after buying an additional 273,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $80.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.96. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $99.49.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.16 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 31.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on BPOP. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

In other news, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $160,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Kim Goodwin sold 8,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $652,727.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,963.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

