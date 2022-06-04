Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $1.18 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,041,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,814,000 after purchasing an additional 186,364 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PPL by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,108,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,991,000 after purchasing an additional 824,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PPL by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,238,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PPL by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,458,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in PPL by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,441,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,841,000 after purchasing an additional 233,854 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

