Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 109,852 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,454,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $145.95 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

