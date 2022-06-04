Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 27,505 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,505 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Shares of OZK opened at $40.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

