Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 40,453 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of ViewRay worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $42,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NexWave Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. ViewRay’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other ViewRay news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 1,065,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,545,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Roberts purchased 16,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,327.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,241,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,280 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.