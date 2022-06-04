Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Purchases $28,236.45 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CEO Sandeep Sahai purchased 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $28,236.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,240.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sandeep Sahai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,280 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $248,043.60.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.03 and a quick ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.99. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,533,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Analytics (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.