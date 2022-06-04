Williams Companies’ (WMB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.