Anthony L. Arnerich Acquires 10,000 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Anthony L. Arnerich acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,374 shares in the company, valued at $163,324.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VAPO opened at $3.14 on Friday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $83.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.35.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 97.73% and a negative net margin of 70.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 2,557,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,546,000 after buying an additional 793,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,754,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after buying an additional 66,538 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,056,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $5.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

