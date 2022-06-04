Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will announce ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.36) and the highest is ($0.40). GameStop reported earnings of ($0.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 27.61% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $133.70 on Wednesday. GameStop has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $344.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

