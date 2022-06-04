TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Earns Hold Rating from US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded TC Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.42.

TRP stock opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 12,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

