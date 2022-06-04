Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 1,226 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.65% of Coherent worth $43,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Coherent by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,467 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 825,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $206,548,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Coherent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,253,000 after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $117,011,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,872,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Coherent stock opened at $271.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.87 and its 200-day moving average is $264.03. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.40 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.