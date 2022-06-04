Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 45,435 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.80% of Curtiss-Wright worth $43,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,383,000 after purchasing an additional 423,478 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $9,113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at $2,967,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CW opened at $142.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $111.26 and a 52-week high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 435 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $62,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 958 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $138,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $779,775 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

