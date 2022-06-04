Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,695,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $44,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 21,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

