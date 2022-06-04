Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $44.26 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Discover Financial Services worth $44,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

