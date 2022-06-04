Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,607 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Tyson Foods worth $47,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,879,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,187,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after purchasing an additional 340,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 224,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.88 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

