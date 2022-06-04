Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,273 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Catalent worth $46,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,864,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,680 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,109,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,886,000 after purchasing an additional 354,170 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.99.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.