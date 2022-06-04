Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 720.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 803,883 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in BCE were worth $47,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in BCE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $59.34.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

