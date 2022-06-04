Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,376 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 4.62% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $45,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 224,107 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 500,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark Hair purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,770. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,537,287.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,723 over the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of -1.09. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.57% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.