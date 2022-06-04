Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571,987 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of FOX worth $44,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FOX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $558,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of FOX by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 101,133 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of FOX by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 73,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.35 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

