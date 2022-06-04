Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 69,219 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STT opened at $71.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $65.41 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

