Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $44,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.50 and a twelve month high of $187.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.79.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $6,732,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $2,224,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,171,538. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

