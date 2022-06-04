Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $46.14 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 681,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $46,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.10.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $74.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.