Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 132,551 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 543,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,551 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $48,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 883.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ICVT opened at $73.91 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average is $83.05.

