Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 391,895 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,895 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.65% of MakeMyTrip worth $47,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,558,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,129,000 after purchasing an additional 329,555 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,903,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after purchasing an additional 327,340 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,269,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,143,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 204,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

MMYT stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMYT. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

