Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,759 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $47,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

