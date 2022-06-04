Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,034,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,242 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of NETSTREIT worth $46,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 47.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4,845.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 888.99%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

