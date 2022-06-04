Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,459 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,459 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $22,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,783,000 after purchasing an additional 701,528 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,417,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,577 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Shares of SON opened at $59.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $68.93.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -502.55%.

In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.