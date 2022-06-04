Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Teleflex worth $22,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 239.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $281.85 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $308.33 and a 200 day moving average of $319.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

