Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,666,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 317,122 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.39% of Vipshop worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qalhat Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $4,812,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,776,000 after acquiring an additional 929,747 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,242,000 after buying an additional 1,519,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $23.84.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

