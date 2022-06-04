Credit Suisse AG Sells 143,045 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 925,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143,045 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 45.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

