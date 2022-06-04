Credit Suisse AG Sells 68,425 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,425 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $23,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,259 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

