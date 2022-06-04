Credit Suisse AG Acquires 6,448 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of Open Text worth $23,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTEX opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.93. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.76 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2209 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

