Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,034,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,680,177 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,910,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

