Credit Suisse AG Acquires 135,140 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,140 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Henry Schein worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $84.17 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.25 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day moving average is $81.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

