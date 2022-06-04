Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,155 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $23,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,365,000 after buying an additional 139,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after buying an additional 91,832 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

