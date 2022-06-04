LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $15,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 673.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

