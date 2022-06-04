LPL Financial LLC Has $16.34 Million Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.18. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $49.04.

