Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Exact Sciences worth $43,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in Exact Sciences by 62.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 284,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,174,000 after acquiring an additional 109,877 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,208,000 after acquiring an additional 119,426 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

