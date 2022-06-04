The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,561,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,411,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of AES worth $86,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 569,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at $2,327,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in AES by 351.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in AES by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AES. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

AES stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.